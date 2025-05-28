Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,620 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,620 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $71,612,000 after buying an additional 221,017 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,166,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $63,072,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 192,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 228,333 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 763,419 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

