Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Director Buys $48,655.04 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth M. Miranda bought 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $48,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,103 shares in the company, valued at $48,655.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 2.1%

NCDL opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.45. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.01 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 96.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCDL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

