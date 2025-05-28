Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.71. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1,427 shares traded.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

