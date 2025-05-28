Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.77. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

