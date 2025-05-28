Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,520,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.86. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

