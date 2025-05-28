Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 66,855.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 490,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 490,047 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $7,549,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 91,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,472 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

