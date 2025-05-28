Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,934 iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2,572.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of IXUS opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

