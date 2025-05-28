1,575 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

