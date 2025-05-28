BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

