Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

