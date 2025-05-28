Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.