Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
