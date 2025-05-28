Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,471 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1,638.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

