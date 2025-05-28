Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 58,832 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1,113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,114 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,832 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,694,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

