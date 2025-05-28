Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys New Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Copa Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $899.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.