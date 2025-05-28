Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $136,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:MMC opened at $231.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $201.77 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

