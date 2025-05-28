Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.90. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 90,500 shares changing hands.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

