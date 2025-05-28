Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £146.71 ($198.26) and traded as high as £158.60 ($214.32). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £153 ($206.76), with a volume of 88,095 shares changing hands.

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £140.73.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

