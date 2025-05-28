11,175 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,204,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOE opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
