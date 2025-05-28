Keystone Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 303,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 10.3% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 126,871 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

