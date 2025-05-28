Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

