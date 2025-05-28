SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,836 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

