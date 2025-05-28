53,624 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.7%

DFAT stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

