Keystone Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,780 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

