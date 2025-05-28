Keystone Financial Services LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 146,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Capital Group Core Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services LLC owned 0.21% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGCB. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0884 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

