Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

