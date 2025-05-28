Keystone Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,654 Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTAB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000.
Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $19.98.
Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile
The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.
