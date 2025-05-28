Keystone Financial Services LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $543.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.24 and a 200-day moving average of $533.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

