2,960 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

