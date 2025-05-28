Tableaux LLC Takes $699,000 Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tableaux LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tableaux LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

