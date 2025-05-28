Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,596 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,939,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,395 shares in the company, valued at $458,887.50. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,746 shares of company stock worth $428,221 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

