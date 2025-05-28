Aegis Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

