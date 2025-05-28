Copia Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5%

MGK opened at $345.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.89 and its 200-day moving average is $332.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.