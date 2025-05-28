Members Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Members Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after buying an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,542,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

