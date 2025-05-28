Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

