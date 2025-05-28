Tableaux LLC Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $216.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.57.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

