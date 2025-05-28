8,095 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.