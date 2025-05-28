Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,308,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

