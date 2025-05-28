Aegis Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

