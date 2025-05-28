Tableaux LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,819 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.6% of Tableaux LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Canerector Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,648,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7%

TD opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.7568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

