Woodline Partners LP Takes $1 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DG stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $145.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.