Woodline Partners LP Takes $548,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

