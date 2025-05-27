United Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

United Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

