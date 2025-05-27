Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Invests $401,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $662.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,905 shares in the company, valued at $42,672,320.55. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,366 shares of company stock valued at $835,490. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

