Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 208.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

