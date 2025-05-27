969 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

