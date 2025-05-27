Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.8%

BATS:PNOV opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

