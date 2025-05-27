TFR Capital LLC. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $390.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

