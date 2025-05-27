Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 4.3% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,345,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,833,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after buying an additional 97,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

