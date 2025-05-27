Chinese Stocks To Consider – May 26th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies domiciled in the People’s Republic of China and traded primarily on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as in Hong Kong or abroad via American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). They represent ownership in a wide range of Chinese enterprises—from state-owned giants to private technology firms—and their performance is shaped by China’s economic policies, currency movements, and geopolitical dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $20.58 on Monday, hitting $1,115.43. 247,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,020. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,099.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $520.21. 459,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,467. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $109.16. 885,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09. Diageo has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $142.73.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.75. 1,807,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.70.

