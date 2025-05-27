Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,955,000 after buying an additional 714,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after buying an additional 263,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,888,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.